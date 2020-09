Earlier in the summer, Ford pulled the wraps off its brand new, fourteenth-generation replacement for the current F-150, and suffice it to say that with a new F-150 comes an all-new Raptor. The outgoing Raptor, lauded by critics and off-road enthusiasts alike for its exceptional off-road prowess, has perhaps one weak point: the lack of available V8 power. The US market loves a V8.



Read Article