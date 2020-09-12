2021 Ford F-150 TREMOR. Does It SHAKE Or STIR You?

Ford is expanding its rugged off-road family of trucks with the all-new F-150 Tremor. The 2021 F-150 Tremor combines all-terrain upgrades perfect for tackling the trails with the outstanding towing and payload capability its owners expect.



All-new F-150 Tremor® combines outstanding towing and payload capacity* with greater off-road prowess – featuring upgraded suspension and driveline hardware, increased suspension travel, approach, breakover, and departure angles**, plus standard rear locking differential and available front Torsen limited-slip differential



An all-new series in the F-150 lineup, F-150 Tremor is available in three versions, each featuring a standard F-150 Raptor-style bash plate, off-road running boards, unique hood and grille with Active Orange highlights and unique trim and technology packages



2021 Ford F-150 Tremor features available new off-road technologies such as enhanced Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist



“Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.”



F-150 Tremor has been designed and engineered for customers seeking more off-road capability than the available FX4 package and is the result of watching how customers use their trucks for life out in cornfields, on dusty two-tracks, in muddy bogs and on rock-strewn trails. Ford off-roading veterans listened to those customers to create a truck that would handle their demanding lifestyle. All the added capability comes without ignoring the core duties of a truck – outstanding towing and payload performance with a level of integration and technology only Ford can offer.



Hardworking hardware to take on obstacles



Like every other F-150, Tremor uses a high-strength steel frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body. It comes in SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box, 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission plus standard four-wheel drive. Available in standard, mid and high equipment groups, F-150 Tremor includes a range of standard and available features. All equipment levels share core suspension hardware that helps balance work with off-road prowess.



The upgraded suspension starts with retuned springs front and rear for added ground clearance and to help keep tires more firmly in contact with terrain. Front hub knuckles and upper control arms are revised while Tremor-specific monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at the rear are tuned for softer damping at low speeds, with additional damping and control for more severe off-road events.



New 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted on unique matte-finish 18-inch wheels offer added ground clearance and a 1-inch wider stance for more confidence off-road. A Raptor-style bash plate serves to protect front end components in challenging off-road situations. All of these modifications together result in an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3 degrees. Tremor has 1.5 inches more total travel in the rear and an additional inch of total travel in front.



To really get in to and through tough, rocky trails, standard running gear includes a locking rear differential and optional late-availability upgrade to a Torsen® limited-slip front across all equipment levels. Tremor high series customers get a torque-on-demand transfer case similar to the high-performance unit in F-150 Raptor. This cutting-edge case merges all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive capabilities to handle virtually any off-road environment.



Never leave the toys at home



In addition to its off-road abilities, F-150 Tremor maintains the kind of day-to-day capability expected out of every F-150 pickup. Tremor has a maximum conventional tow rating of 10,900 pounds – meaning recreational gear comes along for the ride, whether it’s a sand rail with spare parts, the family camper, boat or a small fleet of UTVs.



Tremor owners can handle weekday work needs then easily load up dirt bikes or quads for deep woods adventure or fun at the dunes with a beefy maximum payload rating of 1,885 pounds. This generous payload can be fully kitted out for overland setup so customers can put up a campsite when the trail ends. Perhaps more exciting, those remote campsites don’t have to be without conveniences – like other F-150 models equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, Pro Power Onboard is available with 2.0 kilowatts of exportable power in the bed for tools, an air compressor or electric chainsaw.



Designed to go way beyond the trailhead



The hood and front end are redesigned for a more muscular, aggressive profile, while a unique grille featuring a blacked-out Ford oval is highlighted by the signature Tremor color of Active Orange, which also accentuates two front recovery hooks. Raptor-inspired off-road fixed running boards are mounted close to the body to limit damage, while a cutout rear bumper features a high-flow dual exhaust flanking its two rear recovery hooks. Active Orange-highlighted badging appears on the fenders, bed sides and tailgate.

Active Orange punctuates an interior loaded with Tremor detailing, including unique seat trim with special stitching, materials and finishes for the instrument panel, center console and doors.



Functional off-road hardware even extends to the cabin, with a six-position auxiliary power switch pack mounted in the overhead console so owners can easily add off-road winches and air compressors. A variety of off-road lighting options can be dealer-installed on all models.



Purpose-built off-road technology



Tremor technology is built for the trail, there to help customers get deeper into the outdoors without frequent stops for spotters. The available 360-degree camera package provides an in-cabin view of obstacles around the truck and the front-view camera provides a real-time tire track overlay to dynamically show the path of the wheels ahead. 360-degree view and rearview cameras can be called up at higher speeds with a convenient dash-mounted hard button.



Ford Trail Toolbox, a set of off-road assist features, is available in the all-new Tremor. Available Trail One-Pedal Drive*** helps make extreme off-road driving like rock crawling easier. In harsh trail situations, a driver typically must use both pedals, modulating throttle and brake simultaneously to advance the truck and avoid damage. Trail One-Pedal Drive simplifies all that, combining those operations into activating just the throttle – press to move forward, release to brake. The truck applies the brakes proportionally as the driver lifts from the accelerator.



Available Trail Turn Assist reduces steering radius in tight off-road terrain situations by applying brakes to the inside rear wheel, allowing for tighter turns in low-speed maneuvers. F-150 Tremor also features selectable drive modes, which allow customers to choose the setting best suited to driving conditions. In addition to Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut modes Tremor has Rock Crawl mode, which automatically engages the rear locking differential, turns off stability and traction control, reduces throttle response, adjusts shift points and displays the available 360-degree camera view on the center screen.



In addition to standard Hill Descent Control, Tremor also has available Trail Control which operates like cruise control for off-road use. Drivers simply select a set speed and the truck manages throttle and braking to allow them to focus on steering through challenging off-road conditions.



The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor will be available next summer.







