2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E, the company’s all-electric take on a high-performance classic, landed on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) list of Top Safety Picks for 2021. The vehicle also was extremely close to achieving the rare perfect safety rating, but inadequately performing headlights on two variants caused the car to fall just short of the label. In fact, the Mustang Mach-E’s Premium variants that include the soon-to-be-offered GT and the First Edition trims of the vehicle met the specifications required to be listed on the IIHS’ list of Top Safety Picks for the 2021 model year. The Select and California Route 1 variants were only given “marginal” ratings for their headlights, which kept these two configurations of the car off of the IIHS list.



