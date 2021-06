Ford has confirmed the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor’s power and torque figures, and they’re the same as the previous generation. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The new F-150 Raptor will be available to order today starting at $65,840.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car and Driver (@caranddriver)