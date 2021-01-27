2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line Has An Electrified Debut.

Hyundai has revealed a new N Line variant for its latest Tucson SUV, bringing what it calls “motorsport-inspired” exterior and interior tweaks and trim-specific tuning.



Channelling Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language while offering more performance-inspired features, according to the car maker, the N Line targets customers who want a Tucson with “even more attitude”.

Also as with the standard Tucson, the N Line sports several powertrains. These include 148bhp and 178bhp mild-hybrid petrols, a 148bhp diesel, a 227bhp petrol hybrid and the 2021 Tucson’s new 261bhp plug-in hybrid.








