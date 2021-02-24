2021 Jeep Wrangler Launch Edition Rubicon 392 To Start At $75,000

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition will start at $74,995 once it arrives in U.S. dealerships by the end of next month. The V8-powered Jeep will cost approximately $30,000 more than a base, non-V8, four-door Wrangler Rubicon, and roughly $5,000 more than a 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck. The Hemi 392 produces 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4x4 system. Sadly, this means no rear-wheel-drive burnouts. You'll just have to spin all four.



