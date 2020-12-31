2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Priced Higher Than A RAM TRX

The first factory-V8-powered Jeep Wrangler in about 40 years made its official debut in production form in November this year. Not going on sale until the first month of 2021, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 doesn’t have official pricing yet but we might have a very strong hint at what it’ll cost.

A member of the JLWranglerForums posted a screenshot detailing his Wrangler Rubicon 392 order. If the ‘27X’ in the code is bothering you, he claims this is the internal designation of the 392 model. And, to finally get to the point, his car costs $77,055.