2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willy's Diesel: 001 Adds Some Killer Torque To The SPY GARAGE And Starts The New Year RIGHT!

We FINALLY made it! 2021!!!!There were some times last year when thinking we would all make it to the new year was dicey.
It seemed whatever COULD go wrong DID!But we're all still here thankfully and looking at 2021 with great optimism.We at Auto Spies always keep the faith and play with positivity and confidence.So what better way to go into the new year with a FRESH new ride? And that new ride would be the TORQUEMASTER 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willy's Diesel.Equipped right with the Willy's package, killer Skytop and even full active cruise with stop and go. A RARE bird for sure.Here's the window sticker:2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willy's Diesel Full Photo Gallery The sales process was a breeze and I highly recommend my salesguy Ivan Cendejas At Perry Jeep in National City, Ca. What an inspiring kid. His story is amazing. He went from being homeless to being a top sales guy making the big bucks in a few years. And he's ONLY 22. He encapsulates American exceptionalism you hear bantered about in political shows. He's the real deal. Even if you don't buy a car from him send him a shout out or give him a call to hear about his life journey. I LOVE supporting winners like him. In a world full of people of suspect integrity, dealing with him was refreshing.I've only had it two days but you know I've had many Wranglers since the 2012 model yer and I can tell you the diesel is the best engine so far in a Wrangler. You'll LOVE the torque. and around town 25mpg doesn't suck either.And the skyroof is a game changer. I never took my panels off on my other Jeeps but this is a breeze. Hit the switch and the whole roof opens. At speeds up to 60 mph.The next move is calling our friends at Katzkin for a custom leather upgrade. Only the 'SKY' is the limit with the choices they give you. So keep an eye out for future updates and mods to this hot new SPY ride.For now enjoy the cool shots I took and a Happy New Year from all of us!
