2021 King Ranch Explorer Caught Running Amok

After a frustrating initial year that saw problems, delays, and lower-than-expected sales in 2019, Ford is aiming to elevate the Explorer to some of its former glory. The first bit of good news came earlier this week, when the Blue Oval reported Explorer sales were up 20 percent in 2020. An onslaught of new Explorer trims will try to expand on that success, and our spy sources caught one in plain sight, revealing some interesting features.

We believe this is a new Explorer King Ranch edition. The badges are covered, but it's not difficult to make out the King Ranch outline behind the brown tape. If that still has you skeptical, simply look at the small wheel center caps wearing the trademark King Ranch symbol. Ford apparently forgot to cover those up so yeah, here's your King Ranch Explorer.