2021 LA Auto Show LAAS2021- Full List Of Porsche Announcements Coming To The City Of Angels

At the LA Auto Show (19 – 28 November), Porsche will present the new flagship of the 718 family: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The RS-typical features include more downforce and power than the GT4, while the weight has been reduced even further. The result is the most uncompromising and sharpest 718 ever – and a world of driving pleasure.



It can complete a 20.6-kilometre lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7:04.511 minutes. This is 23.6 seconds faster than a 718 Cayman GT4 equipped with Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). At the same time, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version will celebrate its debut in Los Angeles.







The Taycan electric sports car will be the focus of two world premieres: a new, incredibly dynamic, drive variant positioned between the Taycan 4S and the Taycan Turbo, and a third body style will be revealed to the public for the first time in California. The Panamera family is also gaining a new addition: Porsche is launching a special series with ultra-high-quality equipment: the Platinum Edition.??The unveiling of all five world premieres will take place on 17 November at 05:00 (CET) with Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG, Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, and Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. Ex-Formula One driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber will host the event.



LAAS2021





