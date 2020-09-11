2021 Land Rover Discovery Debuts. What's New?

NOVEMBER 9, 2020 – The 2021 Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterized the Land Rover brand’s premium family SUV for more than 30 years.



NEW 2021 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY: ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY & MORE COMFORT FOR VERSATILE FAMILY SUV



- New Discovery is refreshed for 2021 with enhanced exterior features including distinctive new LED headlights and taillights with fresh front and rear bumpers. New R-Dynamic model provides assertive road presence

- Enhanced center console features advanced Pivi Pro1 infotainment while new second-row seats offer superior comfort

- New Pivi Pro infotainment features large 11.4-inch HD touchscreen and advanced connectivity with Software-Over-The-Air updates1

- Next-generation wearable Activity Key, Click and Go tablet holders for second row passengers and Intelligent Seat Fold technology provide 21st century convenience

- Maximum towing capacity of 8,200lbs (3,719kg) and Advanced Tow Assist help difficult reversing maneuvers2

- 2021 Land Rover Discovery is priced from $53,900



Trim Level Powertrain MSRP



Discovery 2.0L S 2.0L Turbocharged I4 296HP $53,900

Discovery 2.0L S R-Dynamic 2.0L Turbocharged I4 296HP $56,400

Discovery 3.0L S R-Dynamic 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV 355HP $61,900

Discovery 3.0L HSE R-Dynamic 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV 355HP $68,900



With the new Land Rover Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpinning a suite of advanced technologies, the New Discovery delivers new levels of sophistication, desirability while retaining its customary breadth of on- and off-road capability and towing credentials.







Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “New Discovery is a beautifully proportioned and sophisticated premium SUV. This compelling and versatile vehicle has been refined in every detail, enhancing its characterful exterior and hugely versatile interior to ensure the Discovery maintains its position as the most capable and family-friendly full-size SUV in the world.”



Sophisticated design

The distinct character and optimized proportions of the New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution. Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell hood, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar – remain, but the New Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution optimized to project a more confident road presence.



New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-color front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV’s familiar broken waistline.



A revised front bumper features a wider body-colored graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance. At the rear, the New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel. Following the Land Rover brand’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.



The new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and purposeful stance with a series of unique design elements, including purposeful Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.



Connected technologies

Inside, the New Discovery benefits from enhancements designed to highlight the premium position and craftsmanship of its full-size seven-seat4 layout, with a spacious cabin incorporating the brand’s cutting edge Pivi Pro1 infotainment. A completely redesigned center console houses a 48 percent larger 11.4-inch, full HD touchscreen, which provides a fast and intuitive interface.5



With a simplified menu structure and pioneering design, Pivi Pro1 provides immediate responses – even when starting the vehicle for the first time. Its built-in back-up battery means navigation initialization takes just seconds, while the logical menus allow the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the customizable home screen, to reduce driver distraction.



Up front, the new-look four-spoke steering wheel features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles while a tactile new gear selector provides instinctive control of the powertrain.



Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates – without compromising performance. Land Rover SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a retailer.1



In combination with the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, the New Discovery provides high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications. The high-resolution digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to customize the view to suit their preference.5



In addition, customers have the option of a full-color Head-Up Display5, putting high-resolution driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight, removing the need to look away from the road ahead. Smartphone integration is also simple, thanks to standard Apple CarPlay®, while the advanced Bluetooth technology can connect two smartphones simultaneously. Android Auto™ is also available as standard and wireless charging with signal boosting technology optionally.6



Passenger comfort is supported by Cabin Air Ionization, now available with PM2.5 air filtration technology. It actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality and automatically uses advanced filters designed to help reduce fine particulates in the cabin.



Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by the introduction of Land Rover Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks. The easy-to-use system also includes USB-A charging sockets that are perfectly located to minimize trailing wires. Using the onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot7, which is capable of linking up to eight devices, rear passengers can be entertained on even the longest journeys.



Versatility at its heart

First-rate family versatility is a hallmark of the Discovery SUV family and the spacious and intelligent New Discovery is no exception. Its optional hands-free Gesture Tailgate can detect the wave of a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the trunk while the Powered Inner Tailgate restrains loose items in the spacious 74.3 cubic feet (2,104 liters) loadspace (with second and third row seats folded down) and doubles as a handy bench. Even with seven seats in use, the trunk provides 9.1 cubic feet (258 liters) of luggage space and all occupants have somewhere to charge electronic devices.



Inside, Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.



In the back, the second-row seats have been carefully redesigned for enhanced comfort. Improved lateral support, longer thicker cushions and careful seat profiling all contribute to greater under-thigh support and improved posture for occupants.



Comfort is further improved by the relocation of the second row air-vents from the B-pillars to the center console, providing increased airflow to second-row passengers who have their own hidden-until-lit ventilation controls and power supplies.



The new second-generation Land Rover Activity Key is also available. It features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.



Breadth of Capability

The New Discovery is the ultimate family-friendly SUV, delivering unrivalled, exceptional long-haul comfort for seven people and a confidence-inspiring environment for the driver thanks to the excellent visibility provided by its Command Driving Position, enhanced controls and cutting-edge chassis technology, which deliver composed and responsive road holding.



2021 Land Rover Discovery models equipped with the 3.0L six-cylinder Ingenium engine feature an advanced driveline which optimizes the torque split between front and rear axles, using a range of sensors to distribute torque to suit the conditions.



With Terrain Response® 2 technology8, the New Discovery is always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode is designed to help optimize the vehicle for water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes.9



Mike Cross, Land Rover Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, said, “New Discovery combines superb all-terrain suspension geometry with rewarding dynamics and excellent body control, while maintaining our family SUV’s famed ride quality and comfort. With a state-of-the-art suspension design, lightweight aluminum architecture and intelligent drivetrains we’ve retuned the car to deliver a seven-seat SUV that is hugely versatile, highly capable, incredibly refined, yet more engaging to drive.”



The New Discovery also benefits from ClearSight Ground View10 technology, providing drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. The clever feature is the realization of the Land Rover brand’s futuristic transparent hood concept and is designed to support the driver when negotiating steep off-road inclines or hidden urban obstacles.







