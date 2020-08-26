2021 Lexus GX Get Minor Updates But Keeps Cow Catcher Grill

Lexus has updated the GX for the 2021 model year, introducing several new features while retaining the looks and powertrain.

The new Premium Plus package brings additional gear, like the navigation system, premium audio from Mark Levinson and third-row power seats. The heated wood-trimmed steering wheel and 18-inch silver wheels are available with the Premium and Premium Plus packages, and the three-row luxury SUV now has Amazon Alexa compatibility and acoustic front side glass on all trim levels.