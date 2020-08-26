2021 Lexus GX Get Minor Updates But Keeps Cow Catcher Grill

Lexus has updated the GX for the 2021 model year, introducing several new features while retaining the looks and powertrain.

The new Premium Plus package brings additional gear, like the navigation system, premium audio from Mark Levinson and third-row power seats. The heated wood-trimmed steering wheel and 18-inch silver wheels are available with the Premium and Premium Plus packages, and the three-row luxury SUV now has Amazon Alexa compatibility and acoustic front side glass on all trim levels.



dlin

Guess that monster grille must be right...
coz BMW feels compelled to copy it &@!

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 1:04:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

USNA1999

They keep selling well just like 4-runners but they are terrible vehicles, gas guzzlers and drive like crap but they do last a long time. Will never pick one again from the National car rental line up.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 2:45:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

1996 yet again.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 6:46:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Not quite sure why Lexus bothers with this model. Only 25k units sold in the USA in 2019. Not a big seller. 4Runner does 130k or so. Number keeps growing despite being a simple SUV.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:08:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

Because the development costs are basically 0. It is a rebadged LC Prado.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:59:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

THey must have a lot of cows roaming the streets in Japan - maybe something like India?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 9:24:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

