The time for the facelifted 2021 Lexus LS to arrive in North America has finally arrived, following the model’s global debut back in July.

The first examples of the new 2021 Lexus LS will arrive in dealers across the US this month, with prices starting from $76,000 for the LS 500. The hybrid LS 500h models will follow in early 2021 and their pricing will be announced closer to their launch.