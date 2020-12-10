2021 Mercedes Benz SL Prototype Caught During Testing

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:19:35 AM

1 user comments | Views : 440 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The prototype bears a strong resemblance to that which featured in official images released by Mercedes earlier this year, but for the first time the roadster's removable roof can be seen undisguised.

The SL shows a clear family resemblance to the AMG GT, while a sporty new exhaust tip design suggests this is the top-rung SL63 variant.
 

It's not clear what material the roof is made from, but camouflage on previous protoypes seemingly confirmed Autocar’s previous reporting that the SL will arrive with a traditional fabric hood in place of the folding hard-top arrangement that has been used for the past two incarnations.



Read Article


2021 Mercedes Benz SL Prototype Caught During Testing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

If MB packages the new SL like the Aston DB11, they will have a hit (relatively speaking for the minuscule segment).

Needs to be a 2+2 with a vestigial/unusable back seat (which can be repurposed for golf clubs or luggage or the occasional grandkid or 5 year old from the 4th wife) and a small but usable trunk. Soft top probably best for space utilization reasons.

The prior SL simply had too much 'going on' between the retractable hardtop, the long hood, the wide stance but with virtually zero usable space anywhere.

In contact the S560 Cab was too porky and awkward in appearance to be desirable and its back seat was too small to be usable anyway.

Hopefully MB can resurrect this once iconic model. The Aston DB11 has the the package down right for this segment but doesn't sell because its an Aston.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2020 9:50:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]