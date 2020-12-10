2021 Mercedes Benz SL Prototype Caught During Testing

The prototype bears a strong resemblance to that which featured in official images released by Mercedes earlier this year, but for the first time the roadster's removable roof can be seen undisguised. The SL shows a clear family resemblance to the AMG GT, while a sporty new exhaust tip design suggests this is the top-rung SL63 variant. It's not clear what material the roof is made from, but camouflage on previous protoypes seemingly confirmed Autocar’s previous reporting that the SL will arrive with a traditional fabric hood in place of the folding hard-top arrangement that has been used for the past two incarnations.



