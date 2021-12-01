2021 North American International Auto Show Canceled Due To COVID

The 2021 Detroit Auto Show has been canceled.

Originally set for summer, then pushed back to September due to COVID concerns, the show has now been binned completely. It’s unclear if that’s just for this year or permanently.

In its place will be a six-day event called “Motor Bella” that will take place in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, at the M1 Grand Concourse private racetrack facility.

The name Motor Bella might sound familiar, as an event under that name was part of the original plans for September. The show was initially scheduled to take place between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9, with a “Motor Bella” listed for Sept. 24-26. Originally, Motor Bella was meant to showcase Italian and British classics and supercars.