2021 Porsche Taycan: A Little FASTER And Smarter But Has The Game ALREADY Been Lost In EV's?

Thanks some very clever software upgrades, the 2021 Porsche Taycan should be even easier to live with. And because of subtle modifications to battery management, the range topping Taycan Turbo S will now hustle to 124mph in just 9.6 seconds (should you feel the need to lose your license in spectacular style).



Another significant upgrade comes courtesy of the Functions on Demand (FoD) system. This allows owners to update electronic elements of their car without ever visiting a dealership, thanks to over-the-air technology. The Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (does what it says on the tin) is already available on the FoD system. But new for 2021, Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive are added as further FoD functions.



Power Steering Plus provides more steering assistance at low speeds, Active Lane Keep Assist is a camera-based system that spots lane dividers and helps the driver keep the car in its lane. InnoDrive, in addition to Adaptive Cruise Control, reads the road ahead via info supplied by the navigation system as well as radar and video sensors, to optimize your speed for the upcoming terrain, corners, inclines, etc. According to the information it receives, it can alter gearshift points as well as speed.



