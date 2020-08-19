2021 Porsche Taycan: A Little FASTER And Smarter But Has The Game ALREADY Been Lost In EV's?

Thanks some very clever software upgrades, the 2021 Porsche Taycan should be even easier to live with.

And because of subtle modifications to battery management, the range topping Taycan Turbo S will now hustle to 124mph in just 9.6 seconds (should you feel the need to lose your license in spectacular style).

Another significant upgrade comes courtesy of the Functions on Demand (FoD) system. This allows owners to update electronic elements of their car without ever visiting a dealership, thanks to over-the-air technology. The Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (does what it says on the tin) is already available on the FoD system. But new for 2021, Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive are added as further FoD functions.

Power Steering Plus provides more steering assistance at low speeds, Active Lane Keep Assist is a camera-based system that spots lane dividers and helps the driver keep the car in its lane. InnoDrive, in addition to Adaptive Cruise Control, reads the road ahead via info supplied by the navigation system as well as radar and video sensors, to optimize your speed for the upcoming terrain, corners, inclines, etc. According to the information it receives, it can alter gearshift points as well as speed.

User Comments

Car4life1

Yup asking for too much for too little...overpriced and has an American competitor just as quick for half the price, more space/practicality, superior charging network, and nearly a decade later...still no real competition...congrats Tesla

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 9:27:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I agree. The Taycan should have matched the Model S for price and performance at the base price. Porsche should have used EVs as "entry" models rather than halo. A Porsche crossover EV below the Macan would have been a great 1-2 punch with a properly placed Taycan. Adding 914 EV for $40K base would have demonstrated that Porsche was serious about EVs as their mainstream. All the Taycan did was reinforce that Porsche is solely into appearances rather than actual commitment. The Etron at Audi...likewise.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 8:25:30 AM | | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

But has the game ALREADY been LOST in EV's? Yes and no. The Taycan is designed for the average Porsche clientele unlike the Tesla S which is more for the masses (like a Toyota). For my money, I would go with the Tesla S because just like @Car4life states the Tesla S is" just as quick for half the price, more space/practicality, superior charging network, and nearly a decade later."
But for the average Porsche customer the Tesla S is not enough; anyone can purchase one.
Tesla's economies of scale will continue to make them lead for years, not sure if all these new EV companies will be able to catch up. Rivian products are extremely nice but I believe they will be more expensive than Teslas and NIO wont be able to compete against Tesla, at least not in the US with their battery swap strategy.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 6:05:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

