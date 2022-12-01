2021: The Year The Momentum And Sales Crowns Shifted To TESLA In CHINA AND GERMANY. Model Y #1 In China Premium And Model 3 #1 EV In Germany!

Agent001 submitted on 1/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:18 PM
Category: Auto Sales
The momentum definitely shifted big time in china and Germany for Tesla.Check out DEEZ facts.Tesla Model Y Becomes China’s #1 Premium SUV in 2021 in Historic Shifthttps://t.co/HNm7htfuqH— Tesmanian.com (@Tesmanian_com) January 12, 2022 Tesla Model 3 Is Germany’s Best-Selling EV in December & All of 2021https://t.co/UBZU6tsHGD— Tesmanian.com (@Tesmanian_com) January 12, 2022
