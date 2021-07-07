2021 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO Vs Ford F-150 Raptor: Which Gets Your Vote?

The 2021 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO and the Ford F-150 Raptor are some of the best high-performance pickup trucks in the market. Toyota's Tundra TRD PRO and the Ford F-150 compete alongside the Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Nissan Titan. Toyota started manufacturing the Tundra in 1999 and has since updated the pickup truck with advanced technology over the years. There are three generations of the Toyota Tundra. with five models, and the TRD model is their highly optimized off-road pickup truck. On the other hand, Ford started making the Raptor in 2010. Both trucks are similar and reliable off-road vehicles. Now, we'll give you the specs and let you decide which high-performance truck comes out on top.



