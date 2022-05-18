2021 Traffic Deaths LEAP To A 16 Year High Under Woke Leadership

According to a new early estimate of traffic fatalities in 2021, the NHTSA says that we’ve hit a new 16-year high.Nearly 43,000 individuals are estimated to have lost their lives in traffic crashes last year, recording a significant increase of 10.5-percent over 2020. According to the data, just about every subset of drivers and crash types saw an increase year over year but that’s not the whole story. Last year’s report highlighted an increase of some 17-percent in accidents involving high speeds. This year, it’s up another 5-percent but many other categories saw double-digit increases over the course of 2021. One notable example was crashing on urban roads which saw a 16-percent jump in fatalities year over year.



