2021 US Grand Prix Attendance SOARS to 400,000 Over 3 Days - The Largest Formula 1 Event EVER

Formula One is an elite, exclusive event that few people might dream of attending. Actually, quite a lot more than a few—especially in Texas, where the 2021 United States Grand Prix has just blown even Silverstone's record attendance out the water as a reported 400,000 attendees packed the circuit. During the U.S. Grand Prix., Circuit of The Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein told RaceFans that he was anticipating the event being the biggest ever held over three days of attendance. The initial figures were anticipating 120,000 people rolling in on Friday and Saturday and then race day busting that with 140,000 fans.



Read Article