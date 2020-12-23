2021 Wrangler 4xe Plug In Hybrid To Start At $48K, Rubicon Tips the Scales At Over $50K

Twist this as you like, 2020 was not Jeep’s year. Try as it might, the FCA brand was unable to steal the spotlight from over the hottest car launch of the year, the Ford Bronco. Yet, it didn’t take things lying down either, so we got the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, among others.



The latest powertrain option for Jeep’s famed off-roader is already in production, and the only thing that was still a mystery was the price. That cleared up today as well after Jeep spilled the beans on the numbers.



Read Article