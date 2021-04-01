2022 Alfa Romeo Announces EU Debut For Tonale Crossover In September

The Giulia and Stelvio haven’t quite lived up to Alfa Romeo’s expectations, especially if you take into consideration parent company FCA spent $1 billion to engineer the Giorgio platform. With the demise of the Giulietta and the 4C not far behind, the fabled Italian brand is in dire need of a new model to truly play in the big leagues along with the Germans.

For this reason, there’s a lot riding on the Tonale and it’s safe to say the compact crossover can’t come soon enough. Previewed in conceptual form nearly two years ago, Alfa Romeo’s all-new model is inching closer as we’re hearing the official unveiling of the production model will take place in September. Citing an internal source, Motor.es claims it will go on sale across Europe in November, with early adopters getting a limited-run Launch Edition.