2022 Audi A3 And S3 DEBUT! The MOST Underrated Audi's In The Lineup?

The all-new 2022 Audi A3 and S3: more spacious, more powerful, and more dynamic than ever



* All-new exterior design exhibits a muscular stance supported by dynamic profile

* Increases in length, width, and height create more spacious interior for both models

* Sporty, driver-oriented cockpit design integrates flagship-level technology for an innovative in-car experience



Today, Audi of America announced two new models that define a refined sport sedan evolution – the all-new A3 and S3. The all-new A3 combines a cutting edge exterior and interior design with the latest Audi flagship technology. The all-new S3 amplifies the sporty character of the A3 by presenting a compelling high performance entry to the Audi S-model portfolio.



Dynamic design







?Full 2022 Audi A3 And S3 Photo Gallery



The all-new Audi A3 submits a bolder, wider stance supported by sharper side sculpting, and prominent quattro blisters with strong concave surfacing – presenting the model with an overall athletic appearance. At the front, a bolder, wider Singleframe grille with honeycomb design is supported by aggressive hood sculpting, flanked by striking headlight design, for an overall RS-inspired look.



The Audi S3 is now 0.8 inches wider and 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor, giving the S3 a more substantial appearance as a result from a wider and more aggressive A3 body. The S3 signals a nod to Audi Sport with a heightened RS-inspired look with standard rhombus pattern Singleframe grille design. Around the rear, authentic quad exhaust tips are larger than the previous generation, and provide a symphonic exhaust note. In addition, the available Black optic package on the S3 further includes black exhaust tips and a black roof.



Standard LED headlights provide clarity for the road ahead, while both models offer an available, next generation Matrix-design LED headlights with unique daytime running light signatures. In the rear, standard LED taillights have an available animation when locking – or unlocking any of the four doors.



Powertrain and performance



?The Audi A3 comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TFSI® engine with 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic® transmission arranges lightning quick shifts, while exhibiting both efficiency and performance. For the first time on the A3 models, a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system provides a boost during drive-off, and torque-fill during low engine speeds, while allowing the A3 to coast with the engine off in many driving situations.

The all-new S3 delivers an impressive 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque through a powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI® engine. This is an increase of 18 horsepower, and 15 lb-ft of torque over its predecessor, and the sprint from 0 to 60 mph now takes only 4.5 seconds. To support an even closer connection to the road, the standard S3 suspension sits at 15mm (0.6”) lower than the A3 models, while a newly available S sport suspension with damper control provides adjustability through the Audi Drive Select modes. By changing oil flow to the dampers, the suspension immediately adapts to the condition of the road and driving behavior in just a few thousandths of a second. In addition, a new modular dynamic handling control unit closely links quattro all-wheel drive to the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the available damper controlled suspension to support a more spirited driving experience.



The new, streamlined body on both models provides an aerodynamic benefit that includes a paneled underbody and improved exterior mirror design that reduces air resistance. To amplify the sport quotient on the S3, an upgraded braking system provides increased stopping power with large 357mm (14.1”) front brake discs, while all four brake discs are internally ventilated, providing increased cooling for optimum performance.



Interior design and infotainment

?In the A3, a sporty, driver-oriented cockpit design integrates intuitive technology for an innovative in-vehicle experience. Front seat passengers in the A3 will find standard heated, eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar support, and an available memory for the driver seat and mirrors. Additionally, a standard panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control provide comfort and convenience for all cabin passengers. The A3 gets standard leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching and recieves two new interior color options including Santos Brown with Steel Gray stitching, and Parchment Beige with Steel Gray stitching, expanding design selections for customers.



The S3 front seat passengers will be supported by newly developed, heated eight-way power-adjustable S sport seats with available diamond stitched Fine Nappa leather seats, providing impressive lateral support, and an upscale look and feel. The new sport seats include four-way lumbar support, and an available driver seat memory. The driver-oriented cockpit angles the screens at the driver providing a seamless driving experience, with fully integrated technology available. Additionally, there are enhanced interior design selections with new Carbon atlas structure inlays that help to support the sporty genes of the S3.



The A3 and S3 models also leverage Audi’s flagship infotainment, which includes a standard 10.1” MMI® touch screen featuring the new MIB 3 system with handwriting recognition, paired with a standard 10.25” digital instrument cluster, or an available 12.3” virtual cockpit. On the A3, the driver can choose between three viewing modes – Dynamic, Sport, and Classic, while the S3 permits drivers to have a more sport-oriented view selection with the S performance mode. For the first time on both models, an integrated head-up display is also available, exhibiting key vehicle data directly in the line of sight for the driver, on the front windshield.



The standard Audi smartphone interface provides convenient access to wireless Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices. Additionally, an available Audi phone box provides wireless charging. The new models also benefit from leveraging the latest MIB 3 infotainment technology to support new Function on Demand features now available with Traffic Sign Recognition and Enhanced Navigation, which bundles MMI Navigation plus, Audi virtual cockpit for the 10.25” display, and Audi connect PRIME.



Driver assistance and convenience



?The Audi A3 and S3 models are standard with ten airbags, including rear side airbags, and maintain a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic.



* Standard Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts.

* Standard Audi pre sense® front uses a camera and radar to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations.

* Standard High beam assist utilizes a camera mounted on the interior mirror that detects light sources, and can automatically adjust the high-beams to optimize vision of the road ahead.

* Standard Lane departure warning helps keep the driver within the driving lane, if the lane is about to be departed, through corrective steering intervention and wheel vibration at speeds above 37 mph.

* Available Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 6 mph.

* Available Audi pre sense® rear (as part of Audi side assist) uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to help detect an impending rear-end collision, and can initiate preventative measures.

* Available Parking system plus helps make parking easier with front and rear proximity acoustic parking sensors, when the vehicle is in both reverse and drive, at speeds under 6 mph.

* Available Park assist can automatically steer the car into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. It uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, and on the sides. The driver only has to accelerate, brake, and shift gears. Park assist is available on the A3 and is standard on the S3.

* Available Rear cross traffic assist supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles, and in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to fully stop the vehicle.

* Available Adaptive cruise assist assists the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance between speeds of 0-95 mph. Additionally, lane centering provides steering intervention feedback, and ensures that the vehicle stays within the lane limits.





































