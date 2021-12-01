2022 Audi E-Tron Prototype Spy Shots Surface - Is It Tony Stark Cool?

Audi's electric super sedan based on the Porsche Taycan's platform has been spotted in prototype form.

The car is the production version of 2018's E-Tron GT concept, and we'll see it on sale in 2021 likely as a 2022 model. The debut is coming up soon as the first customer examples are already in production.

The original E-Tron GT concept had a low-slung, sexy look. It's no surprise that the designers have faithfully transferred the concept's lines over to the production version. It's something Audi design chief Mark Lichte pretty much confirmed at the concept's debut.