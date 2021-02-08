2022 Audi E-Tron Review: How Does It Stack Up Against The Tesla Model S Benchmark?

Audi’s first forays into battery electric vehicles were SUVs, and while they didn’t look bad, they weren’t styled to be the slinky machines that the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT and the RS E-Tron GT are. This pair doesn’t turn heads so much as snap them clean off. The aesthetics aren’t the only draw. These vehicles share solid bones, the dedicated electric vehicle J1 platform from the Porsche Taycan. That’s a perk of sharing one corporate overlord. The E-Tron GT shares some key similarities with the Taycan: both vehicles feature a rear electric motor with a 2-speed gearbox, the battery size is the same, and each offers 800-volt charging that can fill the battery from 5% to 80% in just 22 minutes.



