2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron EV Is Cheaper Than a Q5 And Only 5k More Than A VW ID.4. Will USA Buyers BITE?

You have to give Audi credit. They keep trying like hell to get SOMETHING EV to stick with USA consumers.



But so far, sales here are MEH.



So with the new A4 E-Tron it looks like they're going for a price play and are hoping will see that they can have the Audi over say the VW ID.4 for only a $5k premium.



And I'm sure they're hoping future Q5 buyers may choose the EV seeing it's $5k LESS than the Q5.



So we ask, is that a winning strategy or will they continue to sell drop by drop in the USA?





