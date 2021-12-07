2022 Audi Q5 PHEV Range To INCREASE. Hey AUDI, HOW ABOUT CHANGING THE DESIGN! BORING!!

The upcoming 2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro will be equipped with a higher capacity battery than the current 2021 model year, which translates to a higher all-electric range.



Just like in the case of the new 2022 A7 PHEV, the battery capacity is 17.9 kWh total (up 3.8 kWh or 24% from 14.1 kWh) and 14.1 kWh usable. It means eligibility for the full $7,500 federal tax credit too.



How about changing the design from a, STALE glorified Tiguan to something FRESH while you at it?!



Or you all as SICK of the boring, evolutionary design as we are?



Talk about PHONING IT IN!



















Read Article