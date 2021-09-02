2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S, vs Tesla Model S - Who Does Your Money Ride On?

Agent009 submitted on 2/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:09 PM
With the introduction of the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT, the world now has three heavy-hitting electric luxury sedans. There's the Audi, its Porsche Taycan cousin, and, the one that arguably started it all, the Tesla Model S. Since we're not really able to get 'em together in real life just yet, we thought it would be helpful to lay out a breakdown of how these three stack up on paper. Specifically, we're looking at the highest-performing versions of each car—the RS E-Tron GT from Audi, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and the latest and greatest Model S Plaid+ from Tesla.2022 Audi e-tron GT Photo Gallery Read Article
