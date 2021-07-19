2022 Audi RS3 Hits The Ground Running With 401HP 5 Turbocharged Cylinder

In the 1980s, Audi gave its angular Coupe a turbocharged inline-five engine, all-wheel drive, and boxy fender flares, turning it into the legendary Quattro that became the brand’s performance standard bearer. And nearly 40 years later, that same basic formula will turn the company’s entry-level sedan into the fire-breathing 2022 Audi RS3. Like the original Quattro and the previous-generation RS3, there’s a turbocharged five-cylinder under the hood. The new variant also touts torque-vectoring Quattro all-wheel drive, and it will be available in some markets as both a five-door hatch (Audi says “Sportback”) and a four-door sedan. That said, only the sedan will come to the American market, though Audi stopped short of denying that it was considering bringing the hatchback over, perhaps owing to the cultlike desirability of the RS6 Avant station wagon. Whatever the case, the entire RS3 family promises to be more dynamic than ever.



