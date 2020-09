There are plenty of faster and more powerful BMWs out there, but none of them are as close to the “Ultimate Driving Machine” ethos as the 2 Series Coupe. As cars are becoming larger and heavier, the 2er remains the go-to choice for enthusiasts looking for a nimble and compact sports car. Thankfully, the next-gen model will stick to the rear-wheel-drive layout rather than being demoted to FWD like all of the other 2 Series models that come with rear doors.



