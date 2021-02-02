2022 Cadillac Blackwing Debuts Or As We're Calling It The Audi RS7 TRIBUTE.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing achieve an artful balance between form and function.



Descended from the brand’s racing-derived V-Series legacy, the design elements of the new V-Series Blackwing sedans support and complement their track-capable performance, while advancing the V-Series’ motorsports-inspired heritage of styling and enhanced refinement.



“As the ultimate performance versions of our V-Series lineup, the prime directive for their designs was to maintain authenticity and integrity, while also raising the bar,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “Everything new and unique on these vehicles was only included if it served a functional purpose, while simultaneously creating a powerful signature look.”



On the exteriors, wind-tunnel testing and extensive racetrack validation refined the designs to optimize the balance of form and function. On the inside, every unique V-Series Blackwing element, from the available carbon fiber-accented seats to track-specific layouts for the driver information center, was developed for its contribution to driver control.



Highlights include:



* Unique exterior elements, including detailed primary and secondary grilles, rear spoiler, front splitter, mid-body panels, rear diffuser, fender vents, rocker extensions and more

* Full LED exterior lighting

* “Underwing” underbody panels that support drag reduction and track capability

* Available, wind-tunnel-tested carbon fiber package that reduces lift on a track, compared to the standard aero package — including a 214 percent reduction in lift on the CT4-V Blackwing

* Brembo® brake calipers that are available in grey, blue, red and bronze

* Three levels of premium interiors (Base, Mid-level and Up-level), with unique trim, appointments and technologies, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto2 capability and wireless phone charging3. CT5-V Blackwing adds standard Surround Vision with recording, head-up display4 and more

* Available high-performance front seats, with up to 18-way adjustability, heat, ventilation and lumbar massage — and available carbon fiber-accented racing seats on the CT5-V Blackwing

* High-performance steering wheel with carbon fiber accents and magnesium shift paddles (with available 10-speed automatic transmission), as well as V-Mode and Performance Traction Management control (steering wheel standard on CT5-V Blackwing and available on CT4-V Blackwing) — including a serialized production number plate

* Unique manual transmission center console (with standard six-speed manual transmission), with carbon fiber accents and a shifter featuring a 3D-printed medallion cap

* Available sueded microfiber headliner and additional interior accents

* AKG premium audio system with 14 speakers (CT4-V Blackwing) or 15 speakers (CT5-V Blackwing)

* Configurable instrument cluster with a 12-inch-diagonal HD display that includes unique V-Series Blackwing graphics, and customizable performance settings such as a Track screen with performance timers for 0-60 mph, quarter-mile acceleration, lap timer and more

* Available second-generation Performance Data Recorder providing driver with improved recording capabilities and new levels of driving analysis





Full Cadillac Blackwing Release






















































































































































