2022 Chengdu Motor Show-COPYCATS! China HEARTS The Ford Bronco, Kia Telluride And Lexus LX.

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:39:42 PM
Views : 600 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If they brought the Bronco clone here and sold it for $25k it would be a hit.What say YOU Spies?New energy X Off-roading. #GWMTANK officially announced its new routine with super hybrid architecture in #ChengduMotorShow2022. The new #TANK300 HEV & #TANK500 PHEV have also come out in the motor show, opening the new generation of off-roading pic.twitter.com/9hGPGrnU0L— GreatWallMotor (@GWMGlobal) August 27, 2022
New energy X Off-roading. #GWMTANK officially announced its new routine with super hybrid architecture in #ChengduMotorShow2022. The new #TANK300 HEV & #TANK500 PHEV have also come out in the motor show, opening the new generation of off-roading pic.twitter.com/9hGPGrnU0L— GreatWallMotor (@GWMGlobal) August 27, 2022
New energy X Off-roading. #GWMTANK officially announced its new routine with super hybrid architecture in #ChengduMotorShow2022. The new #TANK300 HEV & #TANK500 PHEV have also come out in the motor show, opening the new generation of off-roading pic.twitter.com/9hGPGrnU0L
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news