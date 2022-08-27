2022 Chengdu Motor Show-Cannon Top Fire-China CLONES The Toyota Tacoma Pickup

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:33:42 PM
Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
It actually looks BETTER than the Tacoma in our humble opinion...What about YOURS?Cannon Top Fire - a concept single cab pick-up truck with various chassis mods revealed by Great Wall Motor at the 2022 Chengdu motor show.@GWMGlobal pic.twitter.com/m5oQ4O15rH— Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 26, 2022
Cannon Top Fire - a concept single cab pick-up truck with various chassis mods revealed by Great Wall Motor at the 2022 Chengdu motor show.@GWMGlobal pic.twitter.com/m5oQ4O15rH— Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 26, 2022
Cannon Top Fire - a concept single cab pick-up truck with various chassis mods revealed by Great Wall Motor at the 2022 Chengdu motor show.@GWMGlobal pic.twitter.com/m5oQ4O15rH
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news