2022 Chengdu Motor Show-Cannon Top Fire-China CLONES The Toyota Tacoma Pickup

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:33:42 PM

Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It actually looks BETTER than the Tacoma in our humble opinion...

What about YOURS?






2022 Chengdu Motor Show-Cannon Top Fire-China CLONES The Toyota Tacoma Pickup

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)