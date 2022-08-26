2022 Chengdu Motor Show-It's THAT TIME AGAIN! Time To Watch The Chinese Clone Outgoing Tesla Designs.

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:59 PM

Views : 466 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

Is this all China has?

Stab after stab after stab TRYING to clone outgoing designs?

Are they UNABLE to EVER show us something NEW?

THIS is the best the all powerful Chinese have?

L-A-M-E.








