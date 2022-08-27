2022 Chengdu Motor Show-The Chinese BEAT The Land Rover DEFENDER To the Punch With An EV!

Here's what you get when the designers boss says you made it look TOO MUCH like the Defender. CREASE IT UP BIGTIME, but leave the roof carrier!





