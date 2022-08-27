2022 Chengdu Motor Show-The Chinese BEAT The Land Rover DEFENDER To the Punch With An EV!

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:07 PM
Views : 568 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Here's what you get when the designers boss says you made it look TOO MUCH like the Defender. CREASE IT UP BIGTIME, but leave the roof carrier!Meet the M-Terrain - the first civilian EV model from Dongfeng Motor's dedicated Mengshi off-road brand.- Mora EV platform- 2- and 4-door models- 5200mm length- Pure EV and range extender drivetrains- 1000+ bhp/1000Nm- 0-100km/h in 4.2sec- air suspension- Q3 2022 pdn pic.twitter.com/OcCVUDfUqG— Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 27, 2022
Meet the M-Terrain - the first civilian EV model from Dongfeng Motor's dedicated Mengshi off-road brand.- Mora EV platform- 2- and 4-door models- 5200mm length- Pure EV and range extender drivetrains- 1000+ bhp/1000Nm- 0-100km/h in 4.2sec- air suspension- Q3 2022 pdn pic.twitter.com/OcCVUDfUqG— Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 27, 2022
Meet the M-Terrain - the first civilian EV model from Dongfeng Motor's dedicated Mengshi off-road brand.- Mora EV platform- 2- and 4-door models- 5200mm length- Pure EV and range extender drivetrains- 1000+ bhp/1000Nm- 0-100km/h in 4.2sec- air suspension- Q3 2022 pdn pic.twitter.com/OcCVUDfUqG
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news