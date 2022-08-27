2022 Chengdu Motor Show-The Chinese BEAT The Land Rover DEFENDER To the Punch With An EV!

Here's what you get when the designers boss says you made it look TOO MUCH like the Defender. CREASE IT UP BIGTIME, but leave the roof carrier!





Meet the M-Terrain - the first civilian EV model from

Dongfeng Motor's dedicated Mengshi off-road brand.



- Mora EV platform

- 2- and 4-door models

- 5200mm length

- Pure EV and range extender drivetrains

- 1000+ bhp/1000Nm

- 0-100km/h in 4.2sec

- air suspension

- Q3 2022 pdn pic.twitter.com/OcCVUDfUqG — Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 27, 2022



