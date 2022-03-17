2022 Chevrolet Corvette Production Hit Yet Again With Supply Chain Issues

Buying a new car is difficult enough these days as supply issues continue to haunt automakers. New vehicles are rolling off assembly lines but many now lack some features, such as heated seats and start/stop, which require semiconductor chips for functionality. We all know by now those chips have become highly sought-after commodities from foreign-based suppliers. Getting domestic production up and running will take time. Unfortunately, more vehicle systems are continuing to be affected by the fallout initially caused by the global pandemic. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and convertible are not immune.



Read Article