2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Details Coming In July

Marcus Viega works at the Estero Bay Chevrolet dealer in Florida, and he recently posted that more details about the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C8 are coming in July. Users on the Midengine Corvette Forum note the standard C8's debut on July 18, 2019, and they speculate the Z06 might premiere on the same day in 2021. While we have to take this single post with a grain of salt because anyone can post anything online, Viega's timeline roughly fits with the Corvette family's expected launch cadence. In April 2020, a leak suggested that the Z06 would arrive for the 2022 model year.



