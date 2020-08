The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is inching ever closer to production and according to the latest report, it will be all we could have hoped for, and more.

We’ve known for quite some time that the Corvette Z06 will use a variant of the 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine from the C8.R race car. However, specifics regarding this engine have been a little hard to come by. Not anymore.