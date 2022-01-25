2022 Corvette Order Holders Told That Carbon Fiber Rear Wing Is No Longer Available

The past few years have been difficult for many industries, particularly automotive. A well-oiled supply chain is essential as millions of new vehicles require critical parts in order to complete the final assembly. In many cases, individual parts have not been available and the latest example involves the 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray and its 5ZZ Carbon Flash Metallic High Wing.

A member of the Corvette Forum claims they were recently informed by their dealer that the High Wing rear spoiler they ordered remains on backorder.