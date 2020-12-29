2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV To Be Followed By Two Electric Models

For the umpteenth time, McLaren says it will resist the temptation of hopping on the SUV bandwagon. Meanwhile, Ferrari is pressing ahead with the development of the Purosangue, Maranello’s very first high-riding Prancing Horse. A new report from CAR magazine claims the model codenamed “F175” will hit the market in early 2022 and will be followed by not one, but two additional SUVs.

These are known internally as the F244 and F245 projects and will allegedly use the same platform as the Purosangue. Ferrari has already confirmed its first SUV will be offered with a hybrid powertrain, but the subsequent spin-offs are believed to lose the combustion engine altogether. According to CAR, the platform can accommodate up to four electric motors for a combined output of 610 horsepower.