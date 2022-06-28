2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Already Sold Out

Introduced in 2009 for the 2010 model year, the F-150 Raptor was joined by the Ranger Raptor in 2018 for the 2019 model year. These off-road trucks were joined by the all-new Bronco Raptor in January 2022 for the 2022 model year, the very first utility vehicle to bear this desirable name.



Ford never said how many units are to be produced in the first instance, but guess what? According to sources familiar with the matter, Ford Authority reports that every single unit of the off-road utility vehicle has been sold.



In a way, it’s unsurprising because first dibs were given to existing reservation holders. Considering that certain peeps had their orders pushed back from 2021 to the 2023 model year, it’s high time for the Ford Motor Company to improve production output before launching new variations.



