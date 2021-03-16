2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Caught During Testing - Are You Ready For A Tiny Truck?

Just days after seeing the Ford Maverick testing, there's a fresh batch of spy shots that reveals some new things about the little truck. For example, an F-150 appears behind the pickup in a few of the photographs to provide a great size comparison between the two models. The notable difference between this Maverick and the one in the earlier picture is the front end. This one has mesh with tiny rectangles and vertical uprights. The other one had larger openings, and they had a subtly hexagonal shape, rather than having such distinct edges.



Read Article