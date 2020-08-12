2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Caught In The Rawest Form Ever

The Motor1.

com reader snapped these fantastic images of the Ford Maverick in the bare body in white, and the person was kind enough to share them with us. The pictures are by far the best look yet at the Blue Oval's upcoming pickup that rides on a unibody platform.

This is purely the body for the Maverick without any extra bits of trim or the interior. In profile, the truck has a pretty strong resemblance to the Ranger but in a slightly smaller footprint. The creases around each wheel well are similar to what's on the F-150.

