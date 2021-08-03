2022 G70 Launch Edition Appears On Genesis Website

Whether you love or hate the 2022 Genesis G70's new looks (I love them), the Korean luxury brand is nearly ready to fill dealerships with them. But, before the standard G70 arrives, the company first has what you see here: the G70 Launch Edition. The new model popped up on the brand's website this weekend with a link to reserve one of the 500 sedans it plans to build in this specification. There isn't a whole lot that differentiates it from a standard G70, but it's a mighty desirable spec in my books. Foremost, the car only comes with the optional twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, which marries to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Genesis, sadly, dropped the manual transmission option for its sport sedan -- the take rate was predictably super low



