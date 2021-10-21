2022 GMC Sierra And Denali Ultimate Unveiled! How Do The Compare To The New Totyota Tundra To YOU? WHO Did It BETTER?

All-new technologies — including trailering-capable Super Cruise1 — along with new levels of premium craftsmanship and capability make the new 2022 GMC Sierra the most advanced and luxurious Sierra ever.



The lineup is led by the new Sierra Denali Ultimate trim, the most advanced and luxuriously appointed Denali model ever and the most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class. Accompanying the Denali Ultimate is the first-ever Sierra AT4X — the new peak of premium off-road performance with serious capability and uncompromising refinements.



“Sierra’s momentum continues to accelerate, as the fastest growing model in the segment,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick. “With the 2022 Sierra, GMC is offering customers more advanced technologies, upscale appointments and increased capability across the Sierra lineup including the all-new Sierra Denali Ultimate and AT4X.”













Sierra highlights



?The 2022 Sierra features an elevated exterior design and all-new, expressive interiors, with enhanced technology integration, including a large, 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen with Google built-in2 compatibility.



Additionally:



* The refreshed exterior features a new grille and revised headlamp design and expressive lighting animation when approaching, starting or walking away from the vehicle.

* A new, unique interior design includes a cockpit-oriented instrument panel along with a new, more functional center console that features electronic precision shift on models with front bucket seats.

* The new, larger 13.4-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is complemented with a new 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable digital instrument cluster and 15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display to provide more than 40 diagonal inches of digital display, the most in its class.

* Previously announced for the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and introduced on the 2022 Yukon, Sierra comes with Google built-in2.

* Sierra Denali Ultimate trim offers exclusive design and premium materials, along with technologies including trailering-capable Super Cruise1 driver-assistance technology and a standard 420-horsepower, 6.2L V-8 engine.

* All-new AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability, with features such as Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers and Terrain Mode with one-pedal crawling3, while delivering excellent on-road comfort and trailering capability.

* A new 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine offers greater refinement, performance and enhanced trailering4 capability.



First-ever Sierra Denali Ultimate trim



?The first-ever Sierra Denali Ultimate trim is the most advanced and most luxurious pickup in its class, taking the popular Denali sub-brand to an even higher threshold of capable luxury.



Unique exterior styling cues, along with exclusive interior trim and features, are complemented with more standard equipment — including first-in-class available trailering-capable Super Cruise1 and the segment-exclusive CarbonPro composite cargo box, offering best-in-class short-bed cargo volume — to set a new standard for premium truck buyers who want to reward themselves.



The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by an exterior featuring a unique grille in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 22-inch wheels, finished in Low Gloss Black with machined accents, Vader chrome GMC logo and unique front fender trim featuring Mount Denali. Additionally, GMC’s six-way MultiPro tailgate, the Denali Premium Suspension with segment-exclusive Adaptive Ride Control, and power assist steps are standard.

The Denali Ultimate’s Alpine Umber interior builds on the already luxurious Denali cabin, with full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail.



Additional content includes:



* Leather-trimmed instrument panel

* Full-grain leather-wrapped door panels with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles

* Full-grain leather-wrapped console lid

* Full-grain leather front and rear seats with the Denali Ultimate badge on the front seatbacks

* Premium microsuede headliner, visors and A- and B-pillar trim along with leather-wrapped A- and B-pillar handles

* All-new best-in-class 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats

* All-new 12-speaker Bose® Premium series with Center Point surround technology with AudioPilot and Richbass woofer

* Standard Rear Camera Mirror5, with full camera display

* Standard 15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display

* Standard power sunroof



Embossed and laser-etched across the interior are a number of topographical maps of the summit of Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America. These maps can be found laser-etched on to the open-pore Paldao wood on the front passenger-side dashboard, in the full-grain leather on the front and back of the front seats, rear seat and door panels, as well as on the exterior fender vent badges.

When it comes to propulsion, the Sierra Denali Ultimate’s standard engine is GMC’s 420-hp, 6.2L V-8 and it is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring Electronic Precision Shift. Four-wheel drive, with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, is standard.

Enhanced version of Super Cruise1 hands-free driver-assistance technology and more?Super Cruise1 is standard on Sierra Denali Ultimate with a three-year subscription to enable the functionality6 and available on Sierra Denali. It is the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads, and it can be used on more than 200,000 miles (320,000 km) of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Trailering-capable Super Cruise adds to Sierra’s class-leading roster of trailering assistance technologies, which also include up to 14 available camera views8, including Transparent Trailer, GCW Alert, in-vehicle trailering app and more. The new GCW Alert will signal when the maximum weight the Sierra can safely carry is exceeded and signal when the vehicle may be overloaded.

The 2022 Sierra also offers additional safety and driver-assistance features with trailering in mind, including Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert5, which accounts for the length of the trailer when changing lanes and enhancements to Adaptive Cruise Control5 to enable use while trailering.

Additionally, GMC Pro Safety5 is standard and includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

Sierra AT4X: the new peak in premium off-roading?The all-new Sierra AT4X continues GMC’s efforts to break ground in the premium truck category. The Sierra AT4X is a balanced execution that delivers advanced off-road capability when called upon without compromising the on-road comfort, tech, towing, and payload capability expected from a premium pickup.



Highlights include:



* Standard 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission

* Unique Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers

* Unique springs that, with the Multimatic dampers, increase maximum front and rear suspension travel by 50 mm and 25 mm, respectively, compared with the standard AT4 suspension

* Two-speed transfer case, with selectable modes for different off-road conditions — including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal3 rock crawling

* Front and rear e-locking differentials, a combination not offered by any other competitor in its class7

* Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations

* Unique, larger steel transfer case shield

* 18-inch black wheels with LT265/70R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires

* Available rocker guard accessory



The functional features are complemented with a unique, luxury-focused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior that balances the off-roader’s capability with comfort and convenience. The cabin is awash with premium leather, including full-grain leather-wrapped and technical grain leather accents, all of which is highlighted with white piping and red stitching.

The interior also features authentic, dark Vanta ash wood trim, best-in-class 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats, a premium microsuede headliner, a 15-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display, power sliding rear window, power sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system with Center Point technology and more.

AT4X’s payload capability is 1,420 pounds9 and its trailering rating is 8,900 pounds4.



Elevated design — inside and out

?In addition to the distinctive design cues of the Sierra Denali Ultimate and Sierra AT4X, the vast majority of the 2022 Sierra lineup is elevated with styling and design updates, inside and out. Exterior highlights include:



* Revised front bumper, fascia, grille designs and finishes on each trim

* New dual-projector LED headlamps, along with a revised execution of GMC’s signature C-shaped daytime running lamps, giving the Sierra a bolder, wider appearance

* Animated lighting sequences that activate when approaching, starting or walking away from the truck

* New wheel designs on SLT and Denali

* Three new exterior colors (extra cost): Titanium Rush Metallic, Dynamic Blue Metallic and Desert Sand Metallic



What hasn’t changed with the 2022 Sierra’s exterior are the professional-grade features that underpin its capability, including the available, industry-first six-function MultiPro tailgate, the available CarbonPro carbon fiber composite bed, which provides more short-bed cargo bed volume — 63.9 cubic feet — than any other competitor7.



Inside, GMC designers set apart Sierra from the competition with unique, new interiors on SLE, Elevation and SLT trims, as well as unique premium interior designs for AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. There are also new color and stitching designs throughout, with more premium materials throughout the cabin, further elevating the Sierra’s premium look and feel.



Additional interior highlights include:



* All-new 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment10 touchscreen (standard on SLE trim and above)

* All-new 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, configurable instrument cluster (standard on SLE trim and above)

* A new center console design

* All-new Electronic Precision Shift on models with front bucket seats (a column shifter is available on models equipped with a front bench seat)

* New, available Elevation Premium Package that includes a Jet Black leather-appointed interior with bucket seats, rear seat with storage, Sierra Safety Plus Package5, spray-on bedliner and more

* New power-adjustable steering column is standard on up-level trims



New 13.4-inch-diagonal screen, Google built-in2 and more

?The centerpiece of the 2022 Sierra’s redesigned interior (SLE trim and above) is an all-new and customizable 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal touchscreen, along with a 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, configurable instrument cluster. Together, they provide users with incredible levels of personalization and intuitive engagement, starting the moment the driver slides behind the wheel and the driver information center comes to life.

Those personalization options allow customers to prioritize their views and even have two areas of information, to display navigation and trailering details simultaneously, for example, with the option to prioritize one over the other. Or, the customer can choose full-screen navigation, or entertainment or other options. It’s all about enabling a more personalized experience that enhances comfort and convenience.

Additionally, the Sierra comes with Google built-in2 compatibility (standard on all trims except Pro), with three years of service included with AT4 and Denali trims. With it, many of a user’s favorite phone features are available in the vehicle through the infotainment system, including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play. With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get directions, play their favorite podcasts, control vehicle functions and more, allowing drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Google built-in is compatible with both Apple and Android devices, working with and complementing existing connectivity features such as wireless Apple CarPlay11 and Android Auto12, as well as available Amazon Alexa13 (standard on SLE trim and above).

Additional Sierra technologies include available multicolor 15-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display, which along with the 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal touchscreen and 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, instrument cluster, take the total of available digital display space in the new Sierra to more than 40 diagonal inches, each helping provide an engaging, customizable and comprehensive driving experience.





Enhanced 2.7L Turbo High-Output and more-capable 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engines

?The 2022 Sierra includes an enhanced 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. Highlights include:



* Torque estimated at 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) — a more than 20 percent increase over the current engine

* A new, more rigid cylinder block casting is complemented with a 30 percent-stiffer crankshaft, which enabled engineers to enhance smoothness, reduce noise and tune the engine for greater torque production, particularly in the usable low-mid rpm range

* Higher maximum trailering4 ratings of 9,600 pounds with 2WD models and 9,300 pounds with 4WD models are achieved with the new 2.7L Turbo

* Shift scheduling revisions with the 2.7L Turbo’s eight-speed automatic transmission enhance refinement and deliver quicker downshifts, for a greater feeling of power on demand.



Additional Sierra propulsion lineup updates include improvements with the 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, along with chassis changes that now allow inclusion of the max tow package, so the 3.0L Duramax, with 277 class-leading diesel horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, now has a max tow rating of 13,200 pounds (Double Cab 2WD with 20-inch wheels and Max Trailering Package) — a 4,000-pound improvement over the 2021 Sierra. The Sierra also offers best-in-class light-duty diesel 4WD towing4, at 13,000 pounds.

Also available are the proven 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and the 6.2L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management. All V-8 engines and the 3.0L Duramax are matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Coming in Q1 2022 ?The refreshed GMC Sierra arrives at dealerships in the first quarter of 2022. Customers can place reservations14 starting today





























































































