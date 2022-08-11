2022 Honda Civic Goes Up For Sale With Only 248,740 Miles On It

If you were wondering about the reliability of the new Honda Civic, then look no further! This particular unit proves the Canadian-made vehicle is ready to impress you under almost any circumstance. You’re looking at a 2022 Honda Civic that has accrued 248,740 mi (400,308 km). Here’s what you need to know.



How often do you drive long-distance trips? Well, one thing is for sure – you might look at high-mileage vehicles with different eyes from now on. It is hard to believe that someone was able to add 248,740 miles on the odometer of a 13-month-old vehicle, but it happened! The best part about it? You can buy it!



