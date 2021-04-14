2022 Honda Civic Revealed Ahead Of Official Debut - Should The Stylists Have Worked A Little Harder On This One?

Honda originally unveiled the eleventh-generation Civic in prototype form back in November 2020 and now it's taking the wraps off the production model. This sole image will have to suffice until April 28 when a full gallery will be published along with technical specifications of the overhauled compact sedan.

Seen here is the flagship Touring trim looking nearly the same as the Civic Prototype before it. We do notice the addition of fog lights and the removal of glossy black accents. Instead, the production-ready model has a matte black trim on both upper and lower grilles as well as for the air intake trim. The prototype's dark side mirrors are gone, replaced by body-colored caps.



