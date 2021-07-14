2022 Hyundai Elantra N To Go From 0-60 In 5.3 Seconds And Have An Available 6 Speed Manual Transmission

The long-awaited 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, also known as the i30 N Sedan in some markets including Australia, has just been unveiled and as we suspected, features many of the same parts as the i30 N hot hatch.

Powering the car is Hyundai’s familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that now has a 5 mm larger turbine wheel and pumps out 276 hp (206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque. Coupled to the 2.0-liter is an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual driving the front wheels.

With the N Grin Shift mode enable, boost pressure from the engine is increased, bumping up power to 285 hp and launching the car to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.3 seconds.