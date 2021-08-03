2022 Hyundai Full Pricing Released. Do YOU Think The Price Is RIGHT?

Hyundai has released pricing for its all-new 2022 Tucson SUV. The new Tucson design boldly expresses its evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design identity.



The Tucson offers new equipment beyond the previous generation, including standard technology features, such as wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Pedestrian Detection added to Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), LED headlights and daytime running lights, High Beam Assist, Downhill Brake Control and Trailer Sway Control. On the inside, the standard display increases from seven to eight inches and HD Radio® is now standard. A new, more powerful 2.5-liter engine coupled with an eight-speed transmission offers both dependable power and superb efficiency, with towing capacity increasing from 1,500 lbs. to 2,000 lbs.



2022 TUCSON PRICING Model Engine Transmission Drive MSRP* SE 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $24,950 SEL 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $26,500 SEL Conv 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $29,100 SEL Premium 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,800 N Line 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,600 Limited 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $34,700 SE 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $26,350 SEL 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $27,900 SEL Conv 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $30,500 SEL Premium 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,200 N Line 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,000 Limited 2.5L GDI + MPI 4-Cyl. 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $36,100 Blue HEV 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $29,050 SEL Convenience HEV 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $31,650 Limited HEV 1.6L GDI Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® AWD $37,350 * Freight Charges are $1,185.

Also for 2022, Tucson adds an eco-focused hybrid model with a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy. Hybrid models have standard HTRAC® AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers, with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai also developed an N Line version of the Tucson to appeal to enthusiast buyers, with a more aggressive exterior and interior appearance, combining dynamic design elements with motorsport-inspired details.



Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience.



Details on these promises include:



* America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

* Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations







