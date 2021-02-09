2022 INFINITI QX80: FUDGIE THE WHALE (Our Nickname For The Exterior Design) Gets Some Changes For The New Model Year. But It STILL Looks Like A WHALE.

Today INFINITI announces its flagship body-on-frame SUV, the 2022 QX80, goes on sale this fall with a single, bigger interior touchscreen and wireless smartphone charger to complement its opulent interior, with an MSRP starting at $70,600.



The new 2022 QX80 has been significantly refined in 2022 with a widescreen, high-definition 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch display that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. Standard on all grades, the new display includes navigation with lane guidance and INFINITI's InTouch Services. An all-new wireless smartphone charger is included along with a Bose® Premium Sound system, and Intelligent Cruise Control to support the driver.











"The new 2022 INFINITI QX80 has even more technology inside, adding to the luxury and remarkable strength it's known for," said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. "The new QX80 takes its place at the top of our SUV lineup that's growing bolder for 2022 with the all-new QX55 crossover coupe and, in just a few weeks, the completely redesigned QX60 three-row SUV."



The 2022 INFINITI QX80 arrives in U.S. showrooms in late summer 2021 and starts at $70,600 MSRP. INFINITI's All-Mode four-wheel drive, which is available on all grades, costs $3,100.



At its heart, the new QX80 is powered by INFINITI's 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with rear-wheel drive as standard or available with INFINITI All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive, the new 2022 QX80 is as capable and comfortable as ever.













Command at your fingertips



?The new 2022 INFINITI QX80's most significant change is inside, where a revised center cluster now offers a single, 12.3-inch high-definition INFINITI InTouch display for infotainment. The screen renders sharp and clear information, including navigation guidance, for all occupants of the QX80 and features wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility for entertainment on the go. A wireless smartphone charger is included as well, offering easy charging on the go for compatible smartphones and other devices.



Widescreen navigation with lane guidance is standard on all 2022 QX80s, including 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare. A Wi-Fi hotspot to connect multiple devices is included (subscription sold separately after 30-day complimentary trial) and an available Rear Seat Entertainment system with twin, 8.0-inch screens offer on-the-go entertainment.



A Smart Rearview Mirror is standard on all QX80s and can display a sharp view behind the luxury three-row SUV when engaged, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside. An Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System is included to help make navigating tight parking spaces easier, and every QX80 is equipped with driver-assistance systems including Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention.



Captivating exterior, capacious and calm interior



?The new 2022 INFINITI QX80 continues with bold proportions and commanding exterior details such as available 22-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome accents, and chrome exterior accents. Inside, every QX80 features Napa leather-appointed seats in all three rows, standard second-row captain's chairs, and heated front seats. Semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are available, as are climate-controlled front seats, an Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster™ technology and Grape Polyphenol filter, and Bose® Performance Series Audio with 17 speakers.



The 2022 INFINITI QX80 offers a four-wheel independent, double-wishbone suspension for a calm and confident ride. A hydraulic Body Motion Control System is available for a more refined ride and a rear automatic self-leveling suspension is standard on all models for more confident towing, which is rated up to 8,500 pounds



Three well-equipped QX80 grades

?The new 2022 INFINITI QX80 LUXE starts at $70,600 MSRP and includes Napa leather-appointed seating in all three rows, 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch display, Charcoal Burl trim, heated front seats, second row captain's chairs that tip up for easier access to the third row, a Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system, a power liftgate and more.



The QX80 PREMIUM SELECT builds on that with 22-inch dark chrome alloy wheels, unique Matte Mocha Burl interior trim and more for $75,385 MSRP to start.



The QX80 SENSORY spares little for $82,235 MSRP and includes 22-inch dark chrome alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, a Bose® Performance Audio 17-speaker sound system, Hydraulic Body Motion Control, climate-controlled front seats and more.

Assembled in Kyushu, Japan, the new 2022 INFINITI QX80 goes on sale later this summer in the U.S. and Canada with other markets to follow.



MSRP does not include Destination and Handling: $1,395























































































































































So there you have it Spies. It still looks like Fudgie and is still quite mediocre.



What is YOUR opinion of the QX80 and of Fudgie?







